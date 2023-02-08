Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,992,049. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

