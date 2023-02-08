Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
United Therapeutics stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.