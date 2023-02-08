Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

