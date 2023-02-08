Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.20. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

