Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $747,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 962,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 234,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,111,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

