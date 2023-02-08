Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

