Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AVES stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

