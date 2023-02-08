Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $20.53 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $332.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $20.53 or 0.00088904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00066344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025696 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,514,380 coins and its circulating supply is 315,108,390 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

