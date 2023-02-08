Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NYSE ALV opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

