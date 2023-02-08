Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

