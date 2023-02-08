Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 646 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

