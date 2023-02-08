Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
