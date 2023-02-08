Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

