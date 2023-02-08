Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,873 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

