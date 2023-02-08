Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $55.61.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.