Augur (REP) Price Reaches $7.67 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Augur has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $84.36 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00033474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
