AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,844,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,956,000 after buying an additional 278,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,436,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,155 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 159,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 728,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

