Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

