Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells $207,368.28 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. 462,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

