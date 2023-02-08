Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) PT Raised to GBX 200

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.19) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,604. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

