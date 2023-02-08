Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading 2.5% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 16,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 59,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $261.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

See Also

