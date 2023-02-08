Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,163.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.