Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,455. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

