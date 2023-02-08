Archer Investment Corp Purchases 7,079 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NOBL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 303,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.