Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 898,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

