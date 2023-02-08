Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.