Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,247 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after buying an additional 331,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

