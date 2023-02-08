Arcblock (ABT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $644,326.80

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $644,326.80 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.



Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

