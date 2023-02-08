ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

