ARC Resources (ARX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect ARC Resources to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARX traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.80. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARC Resources Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARX shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.88.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

