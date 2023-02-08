Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

