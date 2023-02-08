Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

