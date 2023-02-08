Andrew Moore Buys 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Moore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B. Riley Financial

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.