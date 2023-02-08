Analyzing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 154.42%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $940.90 million 1.86 -$136.02 million ($2.37) -3.99 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.09) -13.32

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -49.76% 0.36% 0.26% Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22%

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Eldorado Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.