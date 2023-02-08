Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $188.00

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity at Masimo
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Masimo
Masimo Price Performance
MASI stock opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $237.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.