Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.02. 3,530,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,570. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.