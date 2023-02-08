American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 446,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

