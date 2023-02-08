American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

AAT traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 428,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

