Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 10,179,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,940. Amcor has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $112,629,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

