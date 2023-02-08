Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.22. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 309,440 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

