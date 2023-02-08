Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 282 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $972,303.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 1,091,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,867. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

