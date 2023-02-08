Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

