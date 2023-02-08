Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $836,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.