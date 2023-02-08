Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $105.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

