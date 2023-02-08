Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,263 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.