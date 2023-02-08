Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 105,227 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of CommScope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 157,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

