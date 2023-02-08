Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

