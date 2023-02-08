Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $973,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

