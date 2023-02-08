Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $986,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 86,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

