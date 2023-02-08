Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE BE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.