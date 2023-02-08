Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

